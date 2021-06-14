Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded May 3, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded May 3, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded May 3, 2021 MECHANICS LIEN BASEMENT BUILDERS OF NY INC Favor: ZIELINSKI, ROSE ANN Amount: $35,983.80 5 WILLOWFORD DRIVE, HENRIETTA NY 14467

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo