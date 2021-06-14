Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 3, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 3, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 14, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 3, 2021     162 NOT PROVIDED MARCUS PROPERTIES OF WEST RIDGE ROAD LLC Property Address: 5121 RIDGE ROAD, PARMA NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $500,000.00 MARCUS PROPERTIES OF WEST RIDGE ROAD LLC Property Address: 5121 RIDGE ROAD, PARMA NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $240,000.00 14416 HEALE, GARRETT J & ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo