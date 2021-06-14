Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Apr. 30, May 3-4, 2021

June 14, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded April 30, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY EHMANN, JEANNE S Appoints: EHMANN, THOMAS W KIRLEW, GLENFORD G Appoints: MCKENZIE, OWEN C RANDHAWA, PARAMJOT Appoints: KHAN, AMEENAY MASHHOOD E REVOCATION OF POWER OF ATTORNEY DESOTO, THEODORE Appoints: DESOTO, EVELYN Powers of Attorney Recorded May 3, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY ALBRO, ALEXANDRA N Appoints: ALBRO, ERROL B BARRETT, CAROLE SUZANNE Appoints: BARRETT, THOMAS EUGENE BURKE, ...

