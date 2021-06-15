Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Appeals court vacates conviction

Appeals court vacates conviction

Fourth Department dismisses indictment

By: Bennett Loudon June 15, 2021 0

Weapons charges have been dismissed against a man because of an illegal police search. Defendant Kenneth W. Scott was convicted in May 2018 of two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in state Supreme Court in Monroe County. In a decision released Friday, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, reversed the verdict, ...

