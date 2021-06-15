Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Echoes of Breonna Taylor in shooting of Black man in Georgia

Echoes of Breonna Taylor in shooting of Black man in Georgia

By: The Associated Press KATE BRUMBACK June 15, 2021 0

ATLANTA — Johnny Lorenzo Bolton was lying on a couch in his apartment near Atlanta when police serving a narcotics search warrant burst through the front door with guns drawn and no warning. Bolton stood and at least one of the officers fired, sending two bullets into Bolton's chest. The 49-year-old Black man died from his ...

