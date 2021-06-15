Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Emails show Trump pressured Justice Dept. over 2020 election

Emails show Trump pressured Justice Dept. over 2020 election

By: The Associated Press June 15, 2021 0

WASHINGTON — During the last weeks of his presidency, Donald Trump and his allies pressured the Justice Department to investigate unsubstantiated claims of widespread 2020 election fraud that even his former attorney general declared without evidence, newly released emails show. The emails, released Tuesday by the House Oversight Committee, reveal in new detail how Trump, his ...

