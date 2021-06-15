Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 4, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 4, 2021    77  NOT PROVIDED CASCIANI CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC et al to LOPRESTI HOMES CORP et al Property Address: 8 FOREST RIDGE TRAIL, PARMA NY Liber: 12510 Page: 0408 Tax Account: 072.01-3-79 Full Sale Price: $275,400.00 KOVACS, VIOLET et al to MOSCA, DELLA et ano Property Address: 371 LAKE ROAD EAST FORK, HAMLIN ...

