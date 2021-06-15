Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded May 5, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded May 5, 2021 CORPORATION NAME FILED MITCHELL, JOHN 42 MULCAHY BLVD, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED MCBRIDE, TAMMY 437 BRITTON ROAD APARTMENT D, ROCHESTER NY 14616 - - GALLAND, JUSTIN T 148 HOLYOKE STREET APARTMENT 1, ROCHESTER NY 14615 - - FOSTER, CECIL 50 MASSETH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - ...

