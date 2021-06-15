Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 3-4-5-6, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded May 3, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT ALLEN, ANTHONY L Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ALLEN, DOMINIC R Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ALLEN, MATTHEW Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ANDINO, ISMAEL JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ANDREWS, TREVINO S Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE ANZALONE, FRANCIS K Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND ...

