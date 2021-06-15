Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded May 4-5, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded May 4-5, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded May 4, 2021 LIEN RELEASE SCHULMAN, WENDY D Favor: USA/IRS 227 WEST SPRUCE STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liens Filed Recorded May 5, 2021 FEDERAL TAX LIEN GREENS REMODELING LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $25,014.19 MCGRADY, DEBRA J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $703.83 VANDER WAL, ELIZABETH P Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $29,360.40 LIEN RELEASE CLARK, DENISE L Favor: USA/IRS 1749 CULVER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14609 CORNHILL HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION Favor: VILLA, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo