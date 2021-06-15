Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 4, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 4, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 4, 2021     86 NOT PROVIDED PRIDDY, AMY Property Address: 7 MORNING VIEW DRIVE, PERINTON NY Lender: USA/HUD Amount: $16,091.99 WELLINGTON HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FUND CORP & WELLINGTON NORTH LLC Property Address: 1100 WELLINGTON WOODS DRIVE, CLARKSON NY Lender: CPC MORTGAGE COMPANY LLC Amount: $85,000.00 14428 HARMER, LAURENE & KESSLER, FRANKLYN Property Address: 294 EULER ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: ...

