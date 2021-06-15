Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded May 5, 2021

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded May 5, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 15, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded May 5, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BADER, ELAINE M T Appoints: BADER, MICHAEL J HARRINGTON, ELIZABETH C Appoints: HARRINGTON, BRIAN P HARRINGTON, PAUL C Appoints: HARRINGTON, BRIAN P IMC MORTGAGE COMPANY Appoints: FAIRBANKS CAPITAL CORP LEBEAU, TANYA Appoints: VANDETTI, CHRISTOPHER PASCAZI, GLORIA Appoints: PASCAZI-WALDO, SANDRA PRICE, RONALD E Appoints: GRABOWSKI, SUSAN ROCHELLE-WOODLEY, CONNIE Appoints: EVANS, MELISSA C ROCHELLE-WOODLEY, LEIGH Appoints: EVANS, MELISSA C SHAW, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo