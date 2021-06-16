Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Eastman Kodak execs told to testify in insider trading probe

Eastman Kodak execs told to testify in insider trading probe

By: The Associated Press June 16, 2021 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The CEO and general counsel of Eastman Kodak must both testify under oath as part of an investigation from New York's attorney general into possible insider trading, a judge ordered Tuesday. Attorney General Letitia James is investigating CEO Jim Continenza's purchase of company stock last June. The purchase was made shortly before ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo