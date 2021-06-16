Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 7, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 7, 2021    71  14420 GOODWIN, DANIEL L to OVERMYER, MARY E Property Address: 31 FRAZIER STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12511 Page: 0033 Tax Account: 069.09-1-37 Full Sale Price: $165,000.00 WHITING, JEFFREY R to SVETLICHNIY, ROBERT A Property Address: 5805 BROCKPORT SPENCERPORT ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12510 Page: 0646 Tax Account: 084.02-1-18 Full Sale Price: ...

