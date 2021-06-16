Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded May 6-7-10, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded May 6, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE J&S HOME IMPROVEMENTS 23 CLARK STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 PARKINSON SR, DONALD C DOING BUSINESS AS FILED RILEY, SHAYLA G 156 CADY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - - DATES, DOMINICK 46 PORTLAND CT APT 4, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - SHEFFIELD CLARK, NICOLE 180 SIERRA DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY ...

