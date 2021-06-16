Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 6-7-10, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded May 6, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT AMCORE POWER SOLUTIONS LLC 309 EAST COMMERCIAL STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: MCGINN, JAMES RAYMOND Amount: $2,500.00 CHHEANG, SOKUNTHEA 560 W RIDGE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: MCGINN, JAMES RAYMOND Amount: ...

