Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded May 10, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded May 10, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded May 10, 2021 FEDERAL TAX LIEN GREEN, LINETTE Favor: USA/IRS Amount: RONCHI, ANTHONY M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: LIEN RELEASE BROWN, JENNIFER L Favor: USA/IRS LUCIA, DANA B Favor: USA/IRS LUCIA, DANA B Favor: USA/IRS WESTGATE NURSING HOME INC Favor: USA/IRS LIEN SATISFIED MARTIN, MATTHEW Favor: MARCELLO, RALPH

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo