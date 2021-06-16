Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 7, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 7, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 7, 2021     113 NOT PROVIDED B COMELLA PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 1986-1976 SOUTH CLINTON AVENUE, BRIGHTON NY Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $560,000.00 LUCAS, DONNA M & LUCAS, ERICH S Property Address: 248 WOODSVIEW DRIVE, WEBSTER NY Lender: ADVANTAGE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $75,000.00 14420 CLARKE, CHERYL A Property Address: 50  HILL ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo