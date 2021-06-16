Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded May 6-7-10, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 16, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded May 6, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANKUNITED, NA Appoints: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC FEDERICO, MICHELE J Appoints: LAMB, KIRSTEN W HSBC BANK USA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC NEW CENTURY MORTGAGE CORPORATION Appoints: OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC SMITH, BARBARA E Appoints: BAASE, LAURIE A SOROKA, ANTHONY Appoints: DAURIZIO, JOHN F US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SELECT ...

