Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Law / New trial granted in drug case after Black man excluded from jury

New trial granted in drug case after Black man excluded from jury

Fourth Department split over juror issue

By: Bennett Loudon June 16, 2021 0

In a split decision, a state appeals court has granted a new trial in a drug case because a Black man was improperly excluded from the jury. The defendant, Michael M. Coleman, was convicted in Monroe County Court in October 2016 of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. In a decision released Friday, the Appellate Division ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo