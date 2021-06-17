Fourth Department – False arrest: Snow v. Schreier

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff June 17, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department False arrest Probable cause – Excessive force Snow v. Schreier CA 20-00651 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries she sustained when the defendants arrested her at a restaurant following a dispute between herself and members of the restaurant’s staff. When the ...

