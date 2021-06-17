Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Proceeding pro se: State of New York v. Michael M.

By: Daily Record Staff June 17, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Proceeding pro se Ignorance of the law State of New York v. Michael M. CA 19-01140 Appealed from Supreme Court, Niagara County Background: The respondent appealed from an order determining that he is a dangerous sex offender requiring confinement pursuant to the Mental Hygiene Law.  Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed and granted ...

