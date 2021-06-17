Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 8, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 17, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 8, 2021    76 NOT PROVIDED ARIEROTEM LLC to MCS1 PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 29 SALINA STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12511 Page: 0642 Tax Account: 120.55-3-23 Full Sale Price: $54,900.00 BRENNAN, ROBERT W to BRENNAN, SUZETTE ANN Property Address: SHORE ACRES DRIVE, HAMLIN NY Liber: 12511 Page: 0654 Tax Account: 008.45-1-59 Full Sale Price: $1.00 BRENNAN, ROBERT W ...

