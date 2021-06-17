Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded May 11, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 17, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded May 11, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT GROOM ROOM MENS SPA LOUNGE 215 TREMONT STREET DOOR 8, ROCHESTER NY 14608 - -  CHATMAN, MONIQUE C 38 DELAMAINE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - INTEGRITY WORKS 28 OAKLAND STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14620 - - NEGRON, CHRISTIAN & ROSARIO, GRACE MARIE 28 OAKLAND STREET, ROCHESTER ...

