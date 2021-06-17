Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 10, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 17, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded May 10, 2021 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT HARRIS, WILLIAM Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE HENDRICKSON, MICHAEL W Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE HENDRIX, KEEFA Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE HENDRIX, KEEFA Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE HERNANDEZ, DIMAS III Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE HILL, DURUNE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE HORN, ROBERT E Favor: ...

