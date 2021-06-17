Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 8, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff June 17, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 8, 2021     120 NOT PROVIDED BOOTH-STAINTON, JANICE L Property Address: 2745 OAKVIEW DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $20,000.00 HUSSAR, BARRY W & HUSSAR, SHANNON L Property Address: 21 BRONGO LANE, GATES NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $2,127.58 TAOUK HOLDING LLC Property Address: 100 SPRING FLOWER DRIVE, CHILI NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA ...

