Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded May 11, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 17, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded May 11, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY ALEKSON, MARIE Appoints: ALEKSON, PETER ALEKSON, PETER Appoints: ALEKSON, MARIE AMBIELLI, ADAM M Appoints: AMBIELLI, ADAM A BLANCHARD, CAROL A Appoints: BLANCHARD, WILLIAM B HSBC BANK USA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: NEWREZ LLC NEW CENTURY MORTGAGE CORPORATION Appoints: OCWEN LOAN SERVICING, LLC NEWREZ LLC Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION STEK, LORRAINE ARLENE Appoints: TRAUB, MARILYN CATHERINE

