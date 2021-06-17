Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Judge's relative party to lawsuit: Opinion 21-16(B)

By: Daily Record Staff June 17, 2021 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Judge’s relative party to lawsuit Highly publicized Opinion 21-16(B) Background: The inquiring judge’s close relative is a public official who allegedly took action in their official capacity adversely affecting the employment of certain individuals. One affected individual has joined a lawsuit challenging these actions, but has also gone on to obtain ...

