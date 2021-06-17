Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Rochester woman charged with killing her 3-month-old baby girl

By: The Associated Press June 17, 2021 0

A Rochester woman was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing her 3-month-old baby girl.

