Split appeals court affirm murder conviction

Split appeals court affirms murder conviction

By: Bennett Loudon June 17, 2021 0

In a split decision, a state appeals court has affirmed arson and murder convictions in an Onondaga County case. Shaun Bowen was convicted in December 2017 in Onondaga County Court of second-degree murder, first-degree arson and third-degree criminal mischief. In a 4-1 decision released June 11, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court affirmed the convictions. Justices John ...

