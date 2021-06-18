Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Conviction overturned because of faulty search

Conviction overturned because of faulty search

Evidence found outside area covered by search warrant

By: Bennett Loudon June 18, 2021 0

A state appeals court has vacated drug and weapon convictions because the evidence was found in an area not covered by a search warrant. David M. Moore was initially indicted on five charges. He pleaded guilty in August 2018 in Erie County Court before Judge Kenneth F. Case to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance ...

