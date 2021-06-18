Fourth Department – Municipal liability: Szuba v. City of Buffalo

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff June 18, 2021 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Municipal liability Prior written notice – Call center Szuba v. City of Buffalo CA 20-00031 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action alleging injuries sustained as the result of a slip and fall on an ice-filled pothole on a street in the defendant city. The plaintiffs ...

