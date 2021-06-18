Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 9, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 18, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 9, 2021    64 NOT PROVIDED PROVIDENCE BROWN STREET HOUSING LP et al to PROVIDENCE BROWN STREET HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FUND CORPORATION et al Property Address: 544 BROWN STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12512 Page: 0339 Tax Account: 120.35-2-24 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 PLUMMER, MATTHEW to SHAW, ROBERT Property Address: 23 KIMBERLIN DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: ...

