Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded May 12, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded May 12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 18, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded May 12, 2021 CORPORATION NAME AMENDED EXPRESS FLEET SERVICE INC C/O 441 MELWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14626 EXPRESS FLEET SERVICE INC & MIGUEL REYES ESQ CORPORATION NAME DISCONTINUED ET PRECISION OPTICS INC 70 MT HOPE AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14620 TREKZE INC PALERMO SUBMARINE SANDWICH CORP 1893 WESTSIDE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - PALERMO SUBMARINE ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo