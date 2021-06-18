Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 11-12, 2021

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 11-12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 18, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded May 11, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ALOMAR, SASHA VERONICA 301 GENESEE STREET 1, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: FIVE STAR BANK Attorney: MCANDREW, JOHN KEVIN Amount: $6,220.64 FABRE, JAMILA L 185 STONECLIFF DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $1,266.25 GRIFFIN, ALEX 167 HAWLEY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: NCB MANAGEMENT SERVICES ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo