Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded May 11-12, 2021

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded May 11-12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 18, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded May 11, 2021 FEDERAL TAX LIEN BATH TUB BILLYS Favor: USA/IRS Amount: LIEN RELEASE DAWSON, THOMAS J Favor: USA/IRS UPHAM ASSOCIATES INC Favor: USA/IRS LIEN SATISFIED CARDARELLI, RODERICK E Favor: HICKORY RIDGE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC Liens Filed Recorded May 12, 2021 LIEN RELEASE FABER, SHERRI Favor: UNITED STATES OF AMERICA 1215 ENGLISH VILLAGE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 STANIN, DEREK JR Favor: UNITED STATES OF AMERICA 794 FLOWER ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo