Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 9, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 18, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 9, 2021     94 NOT PROVIDED DOUGHERTY, PATRICIA A Property Address: 79 TIMROD DRIVE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Amount: $4,500.00 FLINT REDEVELOPMENT LLC & FLINT REDEVELOPMENT LLC Property Address: 936 EXCHANGE STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ROCHESTER CITY OF Amount: $200,000.00 NOTO, JAMES J Property Address: 223 SCHOLFIELD ROAD, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: IRONDEQUOIT TOWN OF Amount: $4,500.00 14420 BALOG, JOSEPH ...

