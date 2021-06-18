Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded May 12, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 18, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded May 12, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY DEMUNCK, MONIQUE Appoints: DEMUNCK, RAYMOND E GRAHAM, JOSEPH P Appoints: ZINTER, MIRIAM LYNCH-GRAHAM, KARINA M Appoints: ZINTER, MIRIAM MONROE COUNTY INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION Appoints: UNITED STATES SMALL BUSINESS ADMOINISTRATION

