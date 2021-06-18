Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / NYC mayoral primary will be big test for ranked vote system

NYC mayoral primary will be big test for ranked vote system

By: The Associated Press KAREN MATTHEWS June 18, 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Voters will likely pick the next mayor of New York City next week in a Democratic primary that will also be a major test of ranked choice voting, a system that lets voters rank several candidates in order of preference instead of choosing just one. Two years after city voters approved a ...

