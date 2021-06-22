Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 11, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 11, 2021 66  14420 ROBERTS, KATHLEEN S to PARKER, BARBARA et ano Property Address: 4 ROGERS PARKWAY, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12513 Page: 0408 Tax Account: 084.05-9-16 Full Sale Price: $135,000.00 14445 AMENDOLARE, ELLICE to LEWIS, AMY Property Address: 73 LINCOLN MILLS ROAD, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12513 Page: 0498 Tax Account: 139.54-2-42./3 Full Sale Price: ...

