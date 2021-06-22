Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded May 17-18, 2021

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded May 17-18, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded May 17, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED MARTINEZ, KIANA 25 AVOCADO LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - NATHAN, ECHO 72 STONE FENCE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - TERRY-SIMPSON, TAMARA 934 AFFINITY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 - - MINTER, CHANIYA 27 ALEXIS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - FULTON, DIANAJHA 42 ESSEX STREET, ROCHESTER NY ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo