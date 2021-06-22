Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 17, 2021

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded May 17, 2021 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ATTIS BIOFUELS et ano 376 OWENS ROAD, FULTON NY 13069 Favor: VAN HOOK SERVICE CO INC Attorney: KEVINI TOMPSETT ESQ Amount: $4,886.70 DeRisio, Nicholas et ano Favor: VP Supply Corp. Attorney: SHUR, JOSEPH M Amount: $36,511.76 JORDERN GLOBAL LLC et ano 2935 THOUSAND OAKS 6244, SAN ANTONIO TX 78247 Favor: 4 PILLAR CONSULTING, ...

