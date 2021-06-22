Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded May 17, 2021

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff June 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded May 17, 2021 LIEN RELEASE GROVE PLACE PARTNERS LLC Favor: WOODLANDS CONDOMINIUMS 29 WOODLANDS WAY, BROCKPORT NY 14420 GROVE PLACE PARTNERS LLC Favor: WOODLANDS CONDOMINIUMS 29 WOODLANDS WAY, BROCKPORT NY 14420 PETERSON, BRUCE A Favor: CROSSWAYS CONDOMINIUM BOARD OF MANAGERS 2450-D EAST AVENUE, BRIGHTON NY ROBINSON, JAYLA Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT SCOFIELD, MIA Favor: CROSSWAYS CONDOMINIUM HOMEOWNERS ...

