Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded May 17, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 22, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded May 17, 2021 POWER OF ATTORNEY BRAVERMAN, JACQUELINE H Appoints: BRAVERMAN, JEFFREY E RUSSO, MICHAEL E Appoints: CHAPMAN, ARTHUR F US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: RUSHMORE LOAN MANAGEMENT SERVICES LLC WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY FSB Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC

