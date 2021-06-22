Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / New charges added in Kirk Ashton case

New charges added in Kirk Ashton case

Teacher faces 28 count indictment

By: Bennett Loudon June 22, 2021 0

The Monroe County District Attorney has announced a 28-count indictment against Kirk Ashton, the suspended elementary school principal accused of sexually abusing boys in his office at school. Ashton was principal of Northwood Elementary School, in the Hilton Central School District, from 2004 until he was placed on administrative leave on April 8. The latest indictment unsealed ...

