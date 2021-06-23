Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Fourth Department reverses order on money for terrorism victim

Fourth Department reverses order on money for terrorism victim

Case involves funds paid to estate of an Iran embassy hostage

By: Bennett Loudon June 23, 2021 0

A state appeals court has reversed a lower court decision on how to distribute money for relatives of a man who was among the hostages held for 444 days in Iran from November 1979 to January 1981. From November 4, 1979, to January 20, 1981, militants held 52 Americans hostage in the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. William ...

