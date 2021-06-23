Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 14, 2021

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 14, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 23, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 14, 2021 90 NOT PROVIDED CASCIANI, JOHN to JARANE PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 2352 UNION STREET, OGDEN NY Liber: 12514 Page: 0212 Tax Account: 102.01-1-7 Full Sale Price: $200,000.00 GEORGE, LUZ to SIERRA, ALEJANDRO Property Address: 19 LOCHNER PLACE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12514 Page: 0234 Tax Account: 106.34-2-27 Full Sale Price: $1.00 RATHFELDER, ERIC et ano to ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo