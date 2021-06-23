Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 14, 2021

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 14, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 23, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 14, 2021  128 NOT PROVIDED CAWLEY, COURTNEY & CAWLEY, JOSHUA Property Address: 1100 PITTSFORD  CENTER ROAD, MENDON NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $436,000.00 CROSSTOWN CUSTOM HOMES OF ROCHESTER INC & INSITE LAND DEVELOPMENT INC Property Address: 1918 JACKSON ROAD, PENFIELD NY Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $468,750.00 JARANE PROPERTIES LLC & JARANE ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo