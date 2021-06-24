Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 15, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 24, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 15, 2021 89 NOT PROVIDED BEIKIRCH, EDWARD S to BEIKIRCH, STEPHEN M Property Address: 266 PARK LANE, WEBSTER NY Liber: 12515 Page: 0204 Tax Account: 078.06-2-51 Full Sale Price: $50,000.00 COOK, DONALD F et ano to KLEINOW, LAURA A et al Property Address: RIDGE ROAD, CLARKSON NY Liber: 12515 Page: 0115 Tax Account: 053.01-1-5 Full Sale ...

