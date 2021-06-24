Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded May 19-20, 2021

By: Daily Record Staff June 24, 2021 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded May 19, 2021 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT 2ND CHANCE MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION 4 DARRIEN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - - BATTISSTE, MARY 4 DARRIEN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14611 - - BYRDS LANDSCAPING POST OFFICE BOX 23014, ROCHESTER NY 14692 - - BYRD, BRIAN JR 23 JENNIE LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - MANA BEAUTY FASHION 775 ...

